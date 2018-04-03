STOCKWATCH: Construction stocks battle to find support

Group Five shares lost more than a third of their market value over the first quarter of 2018, reinforcing a broadly negative view towards the construction sector that was once the darling of the market.

The picture looks even uglier when Aveng is considered; both companies’ market capitalisations have halved over the same period.

Off a low base, Murray & Roberts (M&R) fared reasonably better after German investment group Aton swooped on the South African company in a R4.7bn deal, which the latter argued did not represent its true value.

WBHO and Afrimat have been notable outliers in terms of their respective operational and share-price performances over the past few years.

The construction sector has been in the doldrums‚ with big projects drying up after the 2010 Fifa World Cup‚ thanks to a slowdown in broader economic activity. Unum Capital analyst Lester Davids says, "Competitors now fight for projects, which yield razor-thin profit margins while concerns over pressure on government finances have impacted spend in the sector."

The government is reining in public spending while raising taxes to maintain a positive sovereign credit rating. Offshore diversification has proven a saving grace for some companies, but is not without its share of challenges.

Australian revenue accounted for 61% of WBHO’s group revenue in the six months to December, with SA and the rest of Africa contributing 31% and 8%, respectively.

"In terms of sector choice, WBHO appears to be the most well-run and most profitable," said Davids. "The share is also on a price-to-earnings ratio of nine times, and has high interest cover coupled with a low debt-to-equity ratio of about 3.1%. It may offer value for those looking to gain exposure to the construction space."

Group Five was down 2.53% to R7.70 in late trade on the JSE, giving it a market valuation of R864.4m and Aveng rebounded 24% to R1.24, a far cry from the R45 it reached in 2014.

M&R was up 1.67% to R14.03, while Basil Read slipped 7.69% to 24c, from a high of R12 in 2013.