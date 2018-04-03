Rand holds up in the face of poor global sentiment

The rand broadly held steady on Tuesday morning, appearing insulated from a sharp sell-off in US technology stocks that has been a recurring theme in recent days.

Traditionally, the rand has tended to be vulnerable to shifts in global risk perceptions.

US tech stocks sold off sharply late on Monday, setting a negative tone for Asian markets, but the rand managed to hold its ground.

Markets are likely to take their cues from the release of the US nonfarm payrolls on Friday, with economists expecting the world’s largest economy to have created 173,000 jobs in March, from 313,000 in February.

With the US labour market considered near or at full employment, markets will look for wages growth to gauge inflation pressures, which have been the missing piece of the puzzle for the economy.

The US jobs report could strengthen the dollar at the expense of the rand and other currencies.

"US jobs data poses the biggest risk to EM [emerging markets] this week, as US yields have been falling ahead of the data," Brown Brothers Harriman’s global head of emerging market currency strategy, Win Thin, said.

"Indeed, the current US 10-year yield of 2.74% is the lowest since February 6. We remain cautious on EM forex, and do not think [they] can decouple from the majors if dollar strength continues."

At 9.55am, the rand was at R11.8059 to the dollar from R11.8443, R14.5502 to the euro from R14.5698 and at R16.6249 to the pound from R16.6390

The euro was at $1.2324, from $1.2302 on Monday.