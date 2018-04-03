Markets

Rand a little firmer as market eyes Dow opening

03 April 2018 - 15:50 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

The rand was slightly firmer against major global currencies on Tuesday afternoon, as investors waited to see if the prevailing risk-off sentiment this week will continue.

US tech stocks sold off sharply late on Monday, setting a negative tone for Asian markets, but the rand managed to hold its ground. The sell-off followed concerns over the valuation of US tech stocks. Amazon was under particular pressure, after finding itself in US President Donald Trump’s sights.

Trump lashes out at Amazon again, citing taxes and its use of the postal service

Amazon’s market value plunged $53bn on Wednesday after it was reported that the US president wants to impose further regulations on the company
Companies
5 days ago

The threat of a trade war between the US and China was also weighing heavily on market sentiment, analysts said.

Tech and trade-war worries shake world markets with Europe’s markets down

The main European bourses open up to 0.7% lower and Asian shares end off early lows; the dollar steadies after falling for three straight days
Markets
10 hours ago

Overall, the market mood remained cautious, with foreign exchange traders clearly waiting to see if US markets would rebound on Tuesday, said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg.

Friday is the major event risk for currencies this week, with US nonfarm payrolls numbers expected to provide further signals on the US Federal Reserve’s future monetary-policy decisions.

The dollar’s performance against the rand’s emerging-market peers was mixed, with the greenback strengthening against the Turkish lira, but losing ground to the Brazilian real and Mexican peso.

The dollar was also significantly firmer against the Japanese yen - which is seen as a safe haven.

At 3.26pm, the rand was at R11.8317 to the dollar from R11.8443, R14.514 to the euro from R14.5698 and at R16.6204 to the pound from R16.6390.

The euro was at $1.2267, from $1.2302 on Monday.

MORE MARKET NEWS

Bonds stable as investor focus turns offshore

Market is hardly changed on Tuesday morning after the Easter long weekend, as attention falls largely on global equity markets
Markets
11 hours ago

JSE opens weaker as tech sell-off weighs on market

The local bourse is softer on Tuesday morning on mixed Asian markets and as the Dow closes weaker in overnight trade amid the rout in tech stocks
Markets
11 hours ago

Gold prices edge lower after surge on fears of a global trade war

Gold rose 1.3% on Monday but is struggling to break from a trading range; the current stock market volatility and trade-war fears support gold
Markets
9 hours ago

Asian investors keep their cool despite Wall Street sell-off

Equities in Asia slip amid escalating trade tension, but investors hold their nerves to focus on prospects for stronger global growth
Markets
14 hours ago

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
The best — and worst — places for investors to ...
Markets
2.
Fallout from Trump’s twitter tirade against ...
Markets
3.
JSE opens weaker as tech sell-off weighs on market
Markets
4.
Rand holds up in the face of poor global sentiment
Markets
5.
MARKET WRAP: JSE ends dismal quarter on positive ...
Markets

Related Articles

SA bonds unchanged on subdued inflationary outlook following expected rate cut
Markets

Steeling for trouble
Features

Bonds stable as market prices in Reserve Bank interest-rate cut
Markets

Rising to the top Down Under on the basis of lessons learnt in SA
Life / Books

Rand slightly weaker ahead of rate decision, but ‘could hit’ R11.50/$
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.