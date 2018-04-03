Rand a little firmer as market eyes Dow opening

Overall, the market mood remained cautious, with foreign exchange traders clearly waiting to see if US markets would rebound on Tuesday, said BK Asset Management MD Boris Schlossberg.

Friday is the major event risk for currencies this week, with US nonfarm payrolls numbers expected to provide further signals on the US Federal Reserve’s future monetary-policy decisions.

The dollar’s performance against the rand’s emerging-market peers was mixed, with the greenback strengthening against the Turkish lira, but losing ground to the Brazilian real and Mexican peso.

The dollar was also significantly firmer against the Japanese yen - which is seen as a safe haven.

At 3.26pm, the rand was at R11.8317 to the dollar from R11.8443, R14.514 to the euro from R14.5698 and at R16.6204 to the pound from R16.6390.

The euro was at $1.2267, from $1.2302 on Monday.