Market data - March 29 2018

Gold rose 1.3% on Monday but is struggling to break from a trading range; the current stock market volatility and trade-war fears support gold
At a luncheon, Winnie Mandela, in traditional clothing, upstaged even Jackie Kennedy. In the Bronx, she stood beside Betty Shabazz, unaware she was Malcolm X’s widow
The house’s main gate was closed when the EFF leader arrived at her Soweto home
Enoch Godongwana, head of the ANC’s economic transformation subcommittee, says there are many views on the idea of a land tax
The Centre for Applied Legal Studies says the plans are flawed and still don’t promote meaningful advancement of, or produce tangible benefits to, communities
Revenue of R1.216-trillion was collected in the 2017-18 fiscal year — lower than the most recent estimate of R1.217-trillion, and much lower than the 2017 target
He called a senior black female staff member a ‘female employment equity’ appointment in front of other managers — and the company suspended her when she complained
The country says elephant numbers have declined by almost a third in the last decade and about 20,000 are still being slaughtered for their ivory every year
The victory over Australia is their first series win at home since re-admission — marred only by ill tempers and ball-tampering
Upbeat and cheerful, scholarly and artistic Van der Merwe is the world’s only beach calligrapher, writes Thelma Mort
