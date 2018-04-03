JSE opens weaker as tech sell-off weighs on market

The JSE all share opened weaker on Tuesday following the Easter long weekend on mixed Asian markets and as the Dow closed weaker in overnight trade amid the tech stock sell-off.

Renewed concern about a trade war caused further weakness. China announced it would impose tariffs on 120 US imports ranging from 15% to 25% in retaliation after the US tariffs on Chinese steel and aluminium.

Markets are bracing for further volatility after the JSE delivered the worst quarterly performance in seven years for the three months end-March. Naspers was slightly up on Tuesday after ending the fist quarter 16% down.

DeVere group analyst Tom Elliott said stock market investors should not be spooked by the return of volatility on US and global stock markets.

"We are emerging from an unusually long period of low volatility," he said.

He said there were plenty of issues still to spook investors, including the fear that President Donald Trump would announce another set of tariffs on Chinese imports, Trump’s attack on Amazon’s low — but legal — corporate tax bill, and the consumer and regulatory backlash against tech companies such as Facebook that harvest and re-sell personal data to advertisers.

The Dow closed 1.9% lower at 23,644.19 points. The Nikkei 225 was down 0.45%, but the Hang Seng added 0.33%.

At 9.59am the all share was 10.31% lower at 55,301.6 points while the top 40 lost 0.4%. General retailers dropped 1.17%, banks 1.03%, financials 0.76% and resources 0.48%. Property rose 0.76% and the platinum index 0.39%.

Anheuser-Busch InBev lost 2.22% to R1,277.90 and British American Tobacco 1.78% to R684.16.

Gold Fields dropped 2.04% to R47. The group announced last week that it was making a R2.4bn offer for half ownership of a mining operation in Ghana.

Capitec shed 2.17% to R851.39 and Standard Bank 1.36% to R215.71.

TFG lost 3.58% to R215.74 and Truworths 3.12% to R104.17.

Murray & Roberts gained 2.9% to R14.20.

Resilient jumped 4.14% to R52.07 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.3% to R118.79.

Naspers lifted 1.2% to R2,926.66.