Gold dips after strong gains, but risk aversion keeps it supported

Bengaluru — Gold prices eased on Tuesday after gaining more than 1% in the previous session.

The dip came even though a sell-off in global equities — amid concern about a US-China trade war — continued to support the safe-haven metal.

Spot gold was down 0.2% at $1,338.51 an ounce at 3.24am GMT. It climbed 1.3% on Monday in its biggest one-day percentage gain in a week.

US gold futures eased 0.3% to $1,342.80 an ounce.

MKS trader Sam Laughlin said the fall was most likely due to Chinese investors getting out of their positions ahead of holidays on Thursday and Friday.

The three-day Qingming tomb-sweeping festival in China starts on April 5.

Risk-averse sentiment in broader markets underpinned bullion, often seen as an alternative investment during times of political and financial uncertainty.

Mark To, head of research at Hong Kong’s Wing Fung Financial Group said gold "for the immediate short term will be well supported because of the volatility in the equity markets".

"The previous $1,300-$1,350 trading range for gold price could gradually move up to $1,330-$1,380 because of the risk aversion," To said.

Asian stocks extended a global sell-off and the yen rose as investors fled for safety as an escalating trade spat between the US and China, and a renewed slump in tech shares such as Amazon.com, sapped investor confidence.

"Trade war risk isn’t about to leave anytime soon as China escalation appears to have more bite than bark and there’s growing fear this could escalate," Stephen Innes, head of Asia-Pacific trading for Oanda, said in Singapore.

"As the market continues to go through the exercise of what if, the fear of the unknown will continue to support gold prices."

The Trump administration this week will unveil a list of advanced technology Chinese imports targeted for US tariffs to punish Beijing over technology transfer policies, a move expected to intensify trade tension between the world’s two largest economies.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, rose 0.73% to 852.31 tonnes on Monday from 846.12 tonnes on Thursday.

Among other precious metals, spot silver fell 0.3% to $16.56 an ounce, having risen 1.8% in the previous session.

Platinum was down 0.2% at $927.50 an ounce.

Palladium was on track for an eighth straight session of losses, down 0.6% at $928.80 an ounce.

The metal fell to as low as $928 on Monday, its lowest since October 10.

Reuters