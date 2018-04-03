Global stocks higher on corporate earnings outlook and improved dollar

New York — Global equity markets edged higher on Tuesday amid a bright outlook for corporate earnings, while the dollar rose as concerns eased over a continuing China-US trade spat.

Oil prices edged up after posting their biggest one-day fall in almost a year on Monday, though higher Russian output and Saudi Arabia possibly cutting its selling prices acted as a drag on crude trading.

Financial markets remained cautious after China said Sunday it would raise tariffs on 128 US products, deepening a dispute between the world’s two biggest economies and stoking jitters about the potential impact of the trade stand-off on global growth.

US treasury yields and benchmark German bunds rose as stock markets firmed and as investors looked ahead to Friday’s closely watched employment report for March. US yields had dropped to two-month lows on Monday, boosted by safe-haven buying as Wall Street reeled from a recent rout in tech shares.

MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.04% but the pan-European FTSEurofirst 300 index of leading regional shares lost 0.30%. After being shut for Easter Monday and feeling that impact a day later, Europe’s main bourses in London, Paris and Frankfurt were down.

Tech stocks, following a recent rout that began in the US, remained a pressure point in Europe after renewed criticism of Amazon by US President Donald Trump. The drop also came on reports that Apple intended to make more of its own parts, news that slammed European chip makers such as AMS and STMicroelectronics.

The S&P 500 Information Technology index has tumbled in recent weeks, ending Monday down about 9.8% from a March 12 closing record. Declines in large-cap tech shares was triggered by Trump’s recent allegations, made via Twitter, about Amazon’s business practices.

Still, the fundamental picture of solid global growth and strong corporate earnings hasn’t changed that much, but a White House that was market-friendly in 2017 has turned less so in 2018, adding a new twist to markets, said Larry Hatheway, chief economist at GAM Investment Management in Zurich.

"If equities are going to find a solid foundation to recover some of the losses they suffered over the last two months, it’s probably going to be on the basis that companies can still demonstrate earnings and fundamental reasons that earnings story is intact," Hatheway said, speaking in New York.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 168.87 points, or 0.71%, to 23,813.06. The S&P 500 gained 11.08 points, or 0.43%, to 2,592.96 and the Nasdaq Composite added 15.67 points, or 0.23%, to 6,885.79.

Traders were looking to a near $25bn float of music app Spotify to lift the tech gloom, after a clobbering on Monday had pushed the benchmark S&P 500 index, the Dow and Nasdaq below pivotal technical levels.

The dollar rebounded from an early fall on concerns about US-China trade tensions. The dollar index, tracking it against a group of major currencies, rose 0.13%, with the euro down 0.23% to $1.2272. The Japanese yen weakened 0.64% against the greenback at 106.57 to the dollar.

Asia’s shares had stumbled overnight, though its moves, too, had been small compared to Wall Street where the S&P 500 closed below its 200-day moving average for the first time since Britain’s 2016 vote to leave the EU.

Japan’s Nikkei ended down 0.45%, after initially falling as much as 1.6%. China’s Shanghai Composite index eased 0.9% and the blue-chip CSI 300 was off 0.7%. The slight recovery in risk appetite meant US treasuries, German bunds and UK gilts all saw a bit of selling too in Europe. Yields on 10-year notes were all off two-to three-month lows.

Benchmark 10-year US treasury notes last fell 15/32 in price to yield 2.7844%. US crude rose 0.79% to $63.51 a barrel and Brent was at $68.12, up 0.71% on the day.

