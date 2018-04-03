Fallout from Trump’s twitter tirade against Amazon likely to hit JSE

There was no respite in the tech stock rout over the Easter long weekend, indicating Tuesday will be another bad day for Naspers, and in turn the JSE.

Naspers’s Chinese associate Tencent was down 0.68% to HK$406.80 in Hong Kong ahead of the JSE’s opening, contributing to a 0.6% fall of the Hang Seng index.

Electronic exchange Nasdaq, which did not close for Easter Monday, slid 2.74% to 6,870 points, dragged down by Amazon’s 5.21% plunge to $1,371.99 following a Twitter tirade against the online retailer by US President Donald Trump.

"Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!" Trump tweeted on Monday morning.