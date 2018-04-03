PREVIEW
Fallout from Trump’s twitter tirade against Amazon likely to hit JSE
There was no respite in the tech stock rout over the Easter long weekend, indicating Tuesday will be another bad day for Naspers, and in turn the JSE.
Naspers’s Chinese associate Tencent was down 0.68% to HK$406.80 in Hong Kong ahead of the JSE’s opening, contributing to a 0.6% fall of the Hang Seng index.
Electronic exchange Nasdaq, which did not close for Easter Monday, slid 2.74% to 6,870 points, dragged down by Amazon’s 5.21% plunge to $1,371.99 following a Twitter tirade against the online retailer by US President Donald Trump.
"Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country…not a level playing field!" Trump tweeted on Monday morning.
Only fools, or worse, are saying that our money losing Post Office makes money with Amazon. THEY LOSE A FORTUNE, and this will be changed. Also, our fully tax paying retailers are closing stores all over the country...not a level playing field!— Donald J. Trump (@realDonaldTrump) April 2, 2018
After breaching the 7,600 point barrier for the first time on March 12, the Nasdaq index has tumbled 10% in the past three weeks.
Other tech stocks to suffer on Monday included Netflix, which fell 5.1% to $280.29, and Microsoft, which fell 3% to $88.52.
Naspers has lost 19% from the R3,555 it closed at on March 12 to R2,891.84 on Thursday.
The rand was trading at R11.82 to the dollar, R14.55 to the euro and R16.62 to the pound at 7am on Tuesday morning.
Stellenbosch University’s Bureau for Economic Research is scheduled to release the Absa sponsored manufacturing purchasing managers index (PMI) for March at 11am. The economists’s consensus found by a poll done by Trading Economics is that PMI will have improved slightly to 51 points from 50.8 in January.
March’s new vehicle sales figures from the National Association of Automobile Manufacturers of SA (Naamsa) is scheduled for release at about 1.30pm. These are expected to have risen slightly from February’s 46,350.
Please sign in or register to comment.