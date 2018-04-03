Markets

Bonds unchanged as trade-war fears affect equities

03 April 2018 - 16:09 Maarten Mittner
South African government bonds were steady on Tuesday afternoon, as concern about a global trade war affected equities negatively while bond yields remained largely unchanged.

The Dow closed weaker on Monday, with US bond yields dropping slightly in safe-haven trade but were largely unchanged on Tuesday in the face of few new economic developments.

The market has priced in three interest-rate increases in the US this year, but the US Federal Reserve has refrained from using an overly hawkish tone in its releases.

"The fears over a trade war continue to ripple through markets, dampening risk appetite and sending traders into the safety of lower-risk assets," said Hantec markets analyst Richard Perry in a note.

The market showed little reaction to the latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which dropped back below the neutral 50-point mark in March after encouraging improvements during the first two months of the year. The index shed 3.9 points to reach a level of 46.9 in March from 50.8 in February.

South African manufacturers have turned gloomy again

The Absa/BER purchasing managers index for the sector is back below the crucial 50-point level, thanks in part to a sharp drop in new sales orders
11 hours ago

At 3.26pm the benchmark R186 government bond was bid at 8.01% from 7.99% and the R207 at 6.805% from 6.785%.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7582% from 2.73%.

US 10-year Treasuries have been a notable source of safe-haven flows, together with gold and the yen, with yields having dropped off after testing 3% for much of March, said Oanda analyst Craig Erlam.

"The next test for US yields may come from Friday’s jobs report, when we get the latest employment and earnings figures," he said.

