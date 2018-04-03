Bonds unchanged as trade-war fears affect equities

South African government bonds were steady on Tuesday afternoon, as concern about a global trade war affected equities negatively while bond yields remained largely unchanged.

The Dow closed weaker on Monday, with US bond yields dropping slightly in safe-haven trade but were largely unchanged on Tuesday in the face of few new economic developments.

The market has priced in three interest-rate increases in the US this year, but the US Federal Reserve has refrained from using an overly hawkish tone in its releases.

"The fears over a trade war continue to ripple through markets, dampening risk appetite and sending traders into the safety of lower-risk assets," said Hantec markets analyst Richard Perry in a note.

The market showed little reaction to the latest Absa Purchasing Managers’ Index (PMI), which dropped back below the neutral 50-point mark in March after encouraging improvements during the first two months of the year. The index shed 3.9 points to reach a level of 46.9 in March from 50.8 in February.