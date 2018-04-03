Asian investors keep their cool despite Wall Street sell-off

Sydney — Asian shares slipped on Tuesday amid escalating trade tension and worry about the fading outlook for global tech giants, but investors held their nerves to focus instead on prospects for stronger world growth.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.4% on Tuesday, compared with losses of more than 2% on each of the three Wall Street indices overnight.

The US dollar steadied against the safe-haven yen after declining for three consecutive days and gold, which is often seen as a store of value during times of financial or political uncertainty, inched lower.

US treasuries saw a bit of selling too with yields on 10-year notes off two-month lows.

Meanwhile, e-mini futures for the S&P 500 climbed 0.4% and Dow futures were also up 0.2%.

"Markets are being supported by global growth, most indicators that have come out recently are pretty solid," said Shane Oliver, Sydney-based chief investment strategist at AMP Capital.

"Asian investors have looked at the noise recently and said, ‘Well, there is nothing really new in all this,’" Oliver said.

"Cool heads are prevailing."

Asian shares were mostly in the red, albeit off early lows.

Japan’s Nikkei was down 0.9%, having gone as deep as 1.6% at the open. China’s Shanghai Composite index eased 0.4% and the blue-chip CSI300 was off 0.7%. Technology shares were hit hard on Monday after US President Donald Trump attacked Amazon.com over the pricing of its deliveries through the United States Postal Service and promised unspecified changes.

The selling added to what has been a rough patch for technology shares this year. Facebook, Apple and some of their peers had a woeful past quarter as investors reassessed high US stock valuations in light of a cocktail of negative factors.

So called FAANG stocks — Facebook, Amazon, Apple, Netflix and Google — have been largely responsible for a multi-year bull run in world shares, although the threat of government regulation has raised concern about their outlook.

Investors were also on the back foot as China imposed extra tariffs on 128 US products, deepening a dispute between the world’s two biggest economies and stoking concern about the effect on global growth.

China’s tit-for-tat tariffs hurt the US dollar, although it saw some buying during early Asian trading on Tuesday to last trade at ¥105.88, from a three-week peak of ¥107.01.

The dollar index was still a shade softer against a basket of currencies.

Oil prices ticked higher after falling more than 3.7% on Monday although rising Russian output and the escalating US-China trade dispute still weighed.

Brent crude inched 16 cents higher to $67.80 a barrel. US crude rose 13c to $63.14.

Spot gold ticked lower to $1,338.91/oz.

