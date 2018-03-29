Weaker rand may help JSE halt FANG slide

The rand, which weakened from R11.64 to R11.80 to the dollar on Wednesday following the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut interest rates, was trading at R11.76 to the dollar at 7am on Thursday morning.

The rand was trading at R14.50 to the euro and R16.56 to the pound.

The weaker rand may help the JSE’s offshore focused listings halt a five trading day slide caused by Naspers getting dragged down in the wake of Facebook’s crash.

The rout of internet-related stocks since the Facebook scandal broke on March 19 has left Naspers shareholders 14% poorer.

Facebook shareholders are down 16% following the revelation it sold its users’ secrets to an advertising firm, Cambridge Analytica, headed during the 2016 US presidential campaign by Donald Trump’s aide Steve Bannon.

There was little respite in the slide of the FANG (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google, now Alphabet) stocks on Wednesday. Although Facebook managed a small rebound of 0.53% to $153.03, Amazon fell a further 4.38% to $1,431.42, Netflix 4.96% to $285.77, and Google’s holding company Alphabet 0.05% to $1,004.56.

This contributed to the Nasdaq index closing 0.85% lower on Wednesday after Tuesday’s 2.93% dip.

Hong Kong-listed Tencent, which dragged Naspers down 6.33% to R2,931.93 on Wednesday, was down 0.34% to H$410.80 ahead of the JSE’s opening.

Pallinghurst said on Wednesday it that expected to report on Thursday that it fell into a headline loss per share of $0.06 for the year to end-December from headline earnings per share (HEPS) of $0.06 in 2016.

Pallinghurst said the fall into a headline loss was due to it excluding a "bargain purchase gain" of $96m booked for its acquisition of Gemfields.

The mining group said its after-tax profit was expected to remain level at $45m, but in rand terms would decline by 9% to R600m from R656m.

Platinum miner Wesizwe said on March 22 that it expected to report on Thursday that its HEPS for the year to end-December declined by up to 25%.

Wesizwe said it expected to report a basic loss per share of between 3.93c and 7.65c from the previous year’s basic earnings of 18.59c.

Brainworks, which listed in October 2017, said it expected to report on Thursday a headline loss per share of 14.22 US cents for the year to end-December.

The Reserve Bank is scheduled to release February’s private sector credit and money supply figures at about 8am on Thursday.

A poll of economists by Trading Economics found the consensus is private sector credit growth will have remained at about January’s 5.5%, and M3 money supply growth will similarly have remained at about 5.8%.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release February’s producer price index (PPI) at 11.30am. Factory and farm gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in PPI, is expected to have moderated from January’s 5.1% to about 4.9%.

South African Revenue Services (SARS) is scheduled to release February’s balance of trade figures at 2pm. SA is expected to have narrowed January’s R27.7bn deficit to about R3bn.

Investec Bank economist Lara Hodes forecast a surplus of about R2.5bn in her weekly note e-mailed on Friday.

"Exports typically rise in the month of February, looking at historical trends and this should be further supported by an improvement in global demand conditions, as seen by an increase in the export orders, according to latest global manufacturing PMI [purchasing managers index] survey," Hodes wrote.