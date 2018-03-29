Markets

WATCH: Stock picks — Naspers and Facebook

29 March 2018 - 08:39 Business Day TV
Wayne McCurrie from Ashburton Investments chose Naspers as his stock pick of the day, while David Shapiro from Sasfin Securities chose Facebook.

Naspers was down 6.3% on Wednesday, making it worth picking up at its current levels, said McCurrie.

Shapiro said that although Facebook had been in the news for the wrong reasons recently, the company’s competent management team would be able to resolve the issues. Facebook was still growing at levels that other companies simply could not match, he said.

