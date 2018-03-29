Rand on slippery slope in afternoon trade

The rand weakened further on Thursday afternoon, marking a fairly sharp reversal from highs it touched at the start of the week.

The drop in the value of the currency came 24 hours after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee cut interest rates by 25 basis points to 6.50%, citing relatively benign inflation and improved growth prospects.

A cut in interest rates tends to detract from the so-called carry trade — where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

The rate drop comes at a time when developed economies are looking to normalise their monetary polices through raising rates — a scenario that leaves the rand vulnerable to capital outflows.

When announcing the Bank’s decision, governor Lesetja Kganyago referred to the rand as "somewhat overvalued", implying that its recent rally was overdone.

The rand is headed for a positive close to the first quarter of 2018, having strengthened a hefty 8% to the dollar in the three months to December, its best quarterly performance since 2010, according to Iress data.

"Comments from … Kganyago that the rand is now ‘somewhat overvalued’, are likely to provide a scenario where it may be difficult for the rand to advance any further than the 4.87% it has already made year to date," FXTM research analyst Lukman Otunuga said.

A stronger rand helped keep inflation in check and would soften the blow of an increase in value added tax, which will kick in in April, according to Kganyago.

At 2.51pm, the rand was at R11.8807 to the dollar from R11.7752, R14.6236 to the euro from R14.4937 and at R16.6992 to the pound from R16.5788.

The euro was at $1.2309, virtually unchanged from Wednesday’s level.