Rand loses some steam at the end of a strong first quarter

The rand stabilised at relatively weaker levels on Thursday morning, after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee cut interest rates and referred to the local currency as "somewhat overvalued".

The rand headed for another positive close to the first quarter, beating its emerging-market peers, including the Turkish lira and Brazilian real.

The stronger rand has helped keep inflation in check, enabling the Bank’s committee to cut rates by 25 basis points to 6.75% on Wednesday.

A cut in rates tends to detract from the so-called carry appeal, where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

"The [Bank] delivered the last star in alignment by cutting rates by 25 basis points, citing an improved inflation outlook because of the stronger rand, the consumption-dampening second-round impact of tighter fiscal policy and reduced risks," Rand Merchant Bank analysts Mpho Tsebe, Isaah Mhlanga and Elena Ilkova wrote in a note.

"However, without any ambiguity, the Bank reiterated its desire to push inflation expectations down and towards the 4.5% midpoint, which suggests to us that there is little room for further rate cuts."

At 9.13am, the rand was at R11.8091 to the dollar from R11.7752, R14.5353 to the euro from R14.4937 and at R16.6037 to the pound from R16.5788

The euro was at $1.2308, unchanged from previous settlement.