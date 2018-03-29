Oil prices rise on signs Opec will persist with output cuts

Singapore — Oil prices rose on Thursday on signs that the Opec cartel and other suppliers will continue withholding production for the rest of the year and potentially into 2019.

US WTI crude futures were at $64.62 a barrel at 3.54am GMT, up 24c or 0.4% from their previous settlement.

Brent crude futures were at $69.81 a barrel, up 28c or 0.4%.

The Middle East-dominated Organisation of the Petroleum Exporting Countries (Opec) and a group of non-Opec producers led by Russia started cutting output in 2017 to rein in oversupply and prop up the market.

Brent, which Opec uses to price most of its crude exports, has risen by about 25% since then, which has led to speculation that the restraints on production may be lifted.

But sources at Opec told Reuters this week that the group and its allies were set to keep their deal on cutting production for the rest of 2018.

Despite this, Brent remained below $70 and WTI under $65 a barrel, weighed by rising crude inventories and production in the US.

Commercial US crude inventories rose by 1.6-million barrels in the past week to 429.95-million barrels, the Energy Information Administration (EIA) said on Wednesday.

US crude oil production hit a record, at 10.43-million barrels a day. That puts the US ahead of top exporter Saudi Arabia. Only Russia pumps out more, at 11-million barrels a day.

In China, Shanghai crude oil futures opened Thursday’s morning session nearly 2% weaker, pushing the new market close to parity with US prices.

The latest drop takes the fall since the contract’s launch on Monday to 10%.

Despite high volatility this week and some remaining scepticism about Shanghai’s trading hours, as well as doubts about the process for physical delivery of crude under contract, most analysts expect the contract to establish itself as a third global oil price benchmark next to Brent and WTI.

Goldman Sachs said in a note to clients that there was "finally, an exchange traded price for Chinese crude oil".

The US bank said Shanghai’s "start of trading was relatively successful" because it was "the first onshore Chinese commodity contract that allows direct trading by foreign investors and is denominated in yuan, indirectly promoting the use of the Chinese currency".

Goldman said Shanghai crude futures represented 3% of combined WTI and Brent trading volumes since its launch on March 26.

