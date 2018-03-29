MARKET WRAP: JSE ends dismal quarter on positive note as weaker currency boosts rand hedges

The JSE all share ended a dismal first quarter on a positive note on Thursday ahead of the Easter long weekend, as miners and rand hedges rallied on a weaker rand.

Naspers was the exception, with the market behemoth closing 1.37% lower at R2,891.84 — levels last seen in September 2017. It ended the quarter down 15%.

The rand weakened to the dollar on a stable greenback following Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago’s surprise comments that the rand might be "over-valued".

Local stocks benefited from the Bank’s decision to lower interest rates by 25 basis points.

The all share closed 1.3% higher at 55,474.50 points and the top 40 gained 1.36%. Resources added 2.46%, banks 2.19%, financials 1.66%, food and drug retailers 1.23%, industrials 0.7%, and general retailers 0.67%. The gold index shed 0.34% and property 0.33%.

The all share ended the quarter 6.77% weaker, its worst performance since September 2011.

BHP gained 3.12% to R235.59 and Anglo American 2.82% to R276.28.

Sasol jumped 3.26% to R403.23.

FirstRand gained 3.53% to R66.90 and Nedbank 2.71% to R285.54.

Growthpoint shed 2.71% to R28.41, but Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.77% to R115.

Rand weakness was mitigated somewhat by rosy production inflation numbers. Farm and factory gate inflation, as measured by the annual change in the producer price index (PPI), slowed sharply to 4.2% in February, from 5.1% in January. Economists had expected 5%.

After hitting R11.8973 to the dollar in intra-day trade, the local currency was at R11.8624 soon after the JSE’s close.

A cut in interest rates tends to detract from secondary markets — where money is borrowed in low interest-rate environments and invested in currencies that offer higher returns.

The rate drop comes at a time when developed economies are looking to normalise their monetary polices through raising rates, a scenario that leaves the rand vulnerable to capital outflows.

Local bonds trended weaker, but yields on the R186 remained fractionally below the psychological 8% level, at 7.98%, from 7.90%. The R207 was bid at 6.775% from 6.690%.

The US 10-year bond was last seen at 2.7519% from 2.7837%.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.05% to 49,278 points. The number of contracts traded was 26,347 from Wednesday’s 23‚172.