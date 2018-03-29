JSE rebounds as global markets stabilise following big sell-off

The JSE rose convincingly on Thursday, looking to end a five-session decline that has thrust the local share market into correction territory.

The all share was up 1.23% to 55,435 points by lunchtime, while the top 40 gained 1.34%, amid bargain-hunting in banks and several other sectors of the market.

Global equity markets were relatively calm and stable, belying the volatility that has been a key feature throughout the first quarter.

For the moment, market participants have chosen to ignore the brewing trade war over tariffs, which has kept the pressure on for the past few days.

The US tech sector was also in focus, after revelations that Facebook sold its users’ secret data to an advertising firm, raising fears of increased regulatory scrutiny within the sector.

"Trade-war fears may be gradually easing with the US and China showing an interest in finding a solution to the dispute. But those concerns have simply been transferred to the tech sector, with the Facebook scandal raising significant questions about regulation in the industry," Oanda senior market analyst Craig Erlam said.

"As of yet, only Facebook has been caught up in the scandal and if that remains the case, the sell-off may be short-lived."

Europe’s leading markets were higher at midday, following a broadly higher session in Asia.

Mining titan Anglo American added 2.75% to R276.10, BHP 2.73% to R234.70 and Exxaro Resources 3.42% to R108.45.

FirstRand picked up 3.39% to R66.81, Standard Bank 2.87% to R221.16 and Capitec 3.53% to R893.25. Old Mutual was up 2.33% to R39.99 and Discovery 2.63% to R171.99.

Healthcare stocks received a big boost from Netcare’s decision to exit the UK market, as well as a weaker rand. Netcare jumped 5.13% to R28.30, adding to a more than 7% gain on Wednesday, Mediclinic 5.64% to R99.84 and Life Healthcare 3.25% to R27.62.

Woolworths was up 2.05% to R60.73, TFG 2.31% to R224.74, Massmart 3.94% to R164.64 and Shoprite 3.07% to R253.36.

Diversified industrial group Bidvest added 1.85% to R223.56 and Barloworld 1.33% to R164.86.

Investment group Remgro rose 2.1% to R221.70, PSG Group 2.05% to R225.33 and Brait 2.2% to R35.80.