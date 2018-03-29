JSE opens firmer on banks and retailers as Naspers makes slight recovery

The JSE all share opened firmer on Friday ahead of the Easter long weekend, with banks, and food and drug retailers leading the charge on the last trading day of the first quarter.

Global miners were buoyed by higher copper prices, with Anglo American jumping more than 2%.

After falling sharply in the previous session, local interest-sensitive stocks reacted positively to the Reserve Bank’s decision to cut interest rates by 25 basis points.

"An additional interest rate cut cannot be ruled out should inflation expectations continue to trend lower in a stable rand environment," said Momentum Investments economist Sanisha Packirisamy.

Naspers, which comprises 19% of the all share due to its stake in Chinese internet company Tencent, also showed signs of a recovery in what has been a torrid month for the market heavyweight. Naspers has lost 15% so far in 2018.

The group’s extended influence on the market was illustrated again on Wednesday when Naspers contributed 698 points of the 1,277 points that the Top 40 lost on the day.

Trade in Naspers was cautious on Thursday after the recent global tech stock rout and amid indications that Tencent’s top management had been selling Tencent shares.

With a market cap of $499bn, Tencent is still regarded as the most valuable listed company in Asia. Naspers announced last week that it was selling 2% of its holding in Tencent, which now amounts to 31.2%.

The Dow closed flat on Wednesday but Asian markets were up on Thursday. The Nikkei 225 gained 0.61% and the Hang Seng 0.33%.

At 9.32am the all share was 0.93% higher at 55,271.10 points and the top 40 rose 1.01%. Food and drug retailers firmed 1.74%, banks 1.63%, resources 1.18%, financials 1.12%, general retailers 1.03% and industrials 0.79%. The gold index shed 2.17%.

Anglo American added 2.28% to R274.83.

British American Tobacco rose 0.77% to R677.17.

FirstRand added 2.14% to R66 and Standard Bank 1.09% to R217.35.

Shoprite firmed 2.11% to R251.

MTN rose 1.43% to R117.93.

Naspers gained 0.62% to R2,950.