JSE breaks losing streak as miners and rand hedges rally on weaker rand

The JSE all share closed firmer on the last trading day of the first quarter, gaining 1.3%, as banks and retailers rose in risk-on trade following the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate cut on Wednesday.

A positive opening on the Dow, as well as upbeat European markets, supported sentiment. It was the first positive close for the all share in six sessions.

Global miners and rand hedges were the best performers on the day, with the exception of market heavyweight Naspers. Naspers closed weaker, ending a dismal first quarter for the group, having lost 16% over the period, its worst quarterly performance since 2010.

Analysts said the local market was playing catch-up with global markets. The stronger rand had wreaked havoc with rand hedges, and only provided marginal support for locally focused shares due to local political concerns.

Usually a stronger rand would provide a boost to the US-dollar value of South African stocks, and so entice foreigners to invest in the local market. But that has not happened so far in 2018.

Capital Economics analysts noted that SA’s equities were still weaker in dollar terms than at the start of 2018. "Ghanaian equities have provided the biggest gains."

The rand weakened to R11.8973 to the dollar on Thursday, its worst level in a week, despite a stable dollar. On Wednesday, Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago referred to the rand as "somewhat overvalued", implying that its recent rally was overdone.

According to Capital Economics protectionist clouds looming over the global economy were unlikely to have a major bearing on emerging economies over the next year. Nonetheless, emerging-market growth was likely to slow.

The all share closed 1.3% higher at 55,474.50 points and the top 40 gained 1.36%. Resources added 2.46%, banks 2.19%, financials 1.66%, food and drug retailers 1.23%, industrials 0.7% and general retailers 0.67%. The gold index shed 0.34% and property 0.33%.

The all share ended the quarter 6.77% weaker, its worst performance since September 2011.

BHP gained 3.12% to R235.59 and Anglo American 2.82% to R276.28.

Sasol rose 3.26% to R403.23.

British American Tobacco ended the day 3.65% higher at R696.55 and Richemont 2.13% at R106.72. Naspers dropped 1.37% to R2,891.84.

FirstRand gained 3.53% to R66.90 and Nedbank 2.71% to R285.54.

Old Mutual climbed 3.45% to R40.43 and Shoprite 2.75% to R252.58.

Growthpoint shed 2.71% to R28.41, but Nepi Rockcastle rose 1.77% to R115.

Healthcare stocks received a big boost from Netcare’s decision to exit the UK market, as well as the weaker rand. Netcare jumped 4.01% to R28, adding to a more than 7% gain on Wednesday. Mediclinic rose 5.97% to R100.15 and Life Healthcare 3.21% to R27.61.

Mondi plc added 1.77% to R323.