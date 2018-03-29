Gold ekes out a small gain as buyers return after sharp fall

Bengaluru — Gold prices inched up on Thursday as buyers returned to the market following Wednesday’s biggest one-day percentage fall in nearly nine months.

Bullion, which hit a one-week low of $1,323.20 an ounce on Wednesday, was up 0.2% at $1,327.72/oz at 4.19am GMT on Thursday.

Prices dropped 1.5% on Wednesday to mark their biggest one-day percentage decline since July 3 2017.

US gold futures for April delivery climbed 0.2% to $1,326.80/oz.

"Gold is still being seen as a safe-haven asset at the moment and we are seeing good physical buying, so that is supporting gold," said Brian Lan, MD at dealer GoldSilver Central in Singapore.

Concern about the global trade war had eased "but it doesn’t mean it is over", Lan said.

US President Donald Trump’s tariffs on Chinese goods may not be imposed until early June, administration officials said on Wednesday, with public consultations and potential tariff revisions buying time for negotiations to forestall them.

However, gains in gold were curbed as the dollar held firm, having made its biggest daily gain in more than a half year, bolstered in part by hopes of detente in East Asia.

North Korea’s leader Kim Jong-un pledged his commitment to denuclearisation and to meeting US officials, China said on Wednesday after his meeting with President Xi Jinping.

Xi promised China would uphold friendship with its isolated neighbour.

In other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.4% to $16.32/oz.

Platinum rose 0.7% to $938 per ounce, after hitting a nearly three-month low of $929.50 in the previous session.

Palladium climbed for the first time in six sessions, adding 0.4% to $969.40/oz. Prices dropped to a nearly three-week low of $961.65 on Wednesday.

