Futures regain momentum on firmer JSE, but end quarter sharply lower

South African futures were higher on Thursday, while the JSE ended a weak quarter on a positive note.

The Dow rallied ahead of the Easter long weekend, with global miners and rand hedges benefiting from a weaker rand.

The all share closed 1.3% higher at 55,474.50 points and the top 40 gained 1.36%. Resources added 2.46%, banks 2.19%, financials 1.66%, food and drug retailers 1.23%, industrials 0.7% and general retailers 0.67%. The gold index shed 0.34% and property 0.33%.

The all share ended the quarter 6.77% weaker, its worst performance since September 2011.

Although US bourses rebounded on Thursday, the main indices remained on track for quarterly losses after investor worries about rising rates, trade tension and the health of the tech sector ended an extended period of calm, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

Markets have become more sensitive to any hints of bad news in the past two months, returning to a more elevated level of volatility and lower returns, the newswire said.

With central banks gradually moving away from stimulus, tax cuts already passed and the early signs of acceleration in the global economy in the rearview mirror, "the question now is how much news flow can there be about things getting incrementally better versus getting incrementally worse", said Chris Dyer, director of global equity at Eaton Vance.

While he was still optimistic about global equities in light of a healthy and upbeat corporate sector, "when you think about trade wars, North Korea, privacy and internet companies, there's a lot that could scare investors", he said.

The top-40 Alsi futures index gained 1.05% to 49,278 points. It ended the quarter 7.33% lower. The number of contracts traded was 26,347 from Wednesday’s 30,719.