WATCH: How would a rate cut affect SA bonds?
28 March 2018 - 08:58
South African government bonds were little changed on Tuesday, but all eyes will now turn to the Reserve Bank and its rate announcement on Wednesday.
RMB fixed-income specialist Gordon Kerr spoke to Business Day TV about the latest activity on the bond market and what a rate cut could mean for the asset class.
