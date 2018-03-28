WATCH: How would a rate cut affect SA bonds?

Markets

South African government bonds were little changed on Tuesday, but all eyes will now turn to the Reserve Bank and its rate announcement on Wednesday.

RMB fixed-income specialist Gordon Kerr spoke to Business Day TV about the latest activity on the bond market and what a rate cut could mean for the asset class.

