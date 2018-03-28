US tech slide likely to drag JSE down

South Africans with home and car loans will be hoping for good news at 3pm on Wednesday when Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago announces how the monetary policy committee has voted.

Nedbank’s economic team in a note e-mailed on Monday said that Moody’s decision to change its outlook on SA to stable from negative and hold the country’s credit rating above junk meant the chances of a 25 basis point cut on Wednesday had increased.

"Of the 13 factors analysed, six support an unchanged stance, one factor favours a hike, while six factors support a cut. On a weighted basis, this implies a split probability of a 47% chance of a hold and a 47% chance of a cut at this week’s monetary policy committee meeting; we believe that it will be a very close call between these two options," Nedbank said.

"Based on our analysis, we are of the opinion that the repo rate will be reduced by 25 basis points this week. However, before Friday’s rating action we thought a cut was more likely in May rather than at this week’s meeting."

A 25 basis point cut would take the Reserve Bank’s repo rate to 6.5%. Commercial banks add 350 basis points to the repo rate, meaning the prime rate they quote customers would fall to 10% from 10.25%.

The rand was trading at R11.65 to the dollar, R14.46 to the euro and R16.52 to the pound at 6.30am.

The JSE looked set for its fifth trading day of losses, judging by Asian markets.

Facebook closed 4.9% down at $152.22 on Tuesday, contributing to a 2.9% fall of the Nasdaq index. The S&P 500 fell 1.7%.

Tencent was down 3.24% to H$418.20 on Wednesday morning, which augurs badly for Naspers and in turn the JSE.

JSE investors in US stocks via the CoreShares S&P 500 tracking exchange-traded fund have lost 6% since US President Donald Trump announced his trade war, with its price falling from R33.13 on March 19 to close at R31.10 on Tuesday.

Tokyo’s Nikkei 225 was down 1.55%, Hong Kong’s Hang Seng was down 1.47%, and Sydney’s ASX 200 was down 0.65%.

Construction group Basil Read said on Tuesday that it would report at 10am on Wednesday that it fell into a loss for the year to end-December.

Basil Read said its headline loss per share would be up to R7.72 from the previous year’s headline earnings per share (HEPS) of 48.7c.

The loss was due to nearly R606m in one-off items, the trading statement said. These included R77m in bad debts from defaulting clients, R152m losses from its Port of Ngqura Admin Craft Basin project and R116m losses from its Olifant’s River water resource development project.

Technology group EOH said on March 14 that it expected to report on Thursday HEPS for the six months to end-January declined by up to 30%.