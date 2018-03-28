Rand slightly weaker as market awaits Reserve Bank decision

The rand was marginally weaker at midday on Wednesday ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision later in the day.

The central bank is expected to cut rates be 25 basis points, putting pressure on the local currency as investors lose out on higher fixed-income payouts.

The rand has been struggling to make headway after a brief gain of more than 10c against the dollar following Moody’s unchanged credit rating last week.

"The ratings agency news of late, including suggestions from S&P yesterday that the local outlook may have bottomed out, are likely to be interpreted as rate cut friendly," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

At 11.32am, the rand was at R11.7099 to the dollar from R11.6766, R14.511 to the euro from R14.4830 and at R16.596 to the pound from R16.5336.

The euro was at $1.2392 from $1.2402.