Rand loses ground as Reserve Bank cuts rate 25 basis points

The rand weakened on Wednesday afternoon, after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) cut interest rates, citing a benign inflation outlook.

As was widely expected, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago cut the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% after concluding a three-day policy meeting.

Economists and analysts had anticipated the move, given the much-improved political and economic outlook.

Political risk premium has dissipated under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who the markets perceive as a safe pair of hands to steer the country in the right direction.