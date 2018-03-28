Rand loses ground as Reserve Bank cuts rate 25 basis points
The rand weakened on Wednesday afternoon, after the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC) cut interest rates, citing a benign inflation outlook.
As was widely expected, Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago cut the repurchase rate by 25 basis points to 6.5% after concluding a three-day policy meeting.
Economists and analysts had anticipated the move, given the much-improved political and economic outlook.
Political risk premium has dissipated under President Cyril Ramaphosa, who the markets perceive as a safe pair of hands to steer the country in the right direction.
The relative strength in the rand and local bonds over past few months bear testimony to receding political and economic concerns.
Consumer inflation is also relatively well contained within the Bank’s 3%-6% target range, thanks to a stronger rand environment.
Kganyago cautioned, however, that the rand exchange rate was "overvalued" at current levels, having strengthened since December.
The rate cut came just days after Moody’s granted SA a stay of execution, keeping its debt rating at investment grade.
"This benign inflation outlook has given the Bank a welcome opportunity to address sluggish economic growth," Kaon Capital CEO Luke Alers said.
At 3.17pm, the rand was at R11.7485 to the dollar from R11.6766, R14.5312 to the euro from R14.4830 and at R16.5908 to the pound from R16.5336 The euro was at $1.2368 from $1.2402.
