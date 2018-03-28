Oil falls from recent peaks on profit-taking

London — Oil fell on Wednesday as investors took profit on a rally the previous day to this year’s highs after a report showed a surprisingly large increase in US crude inventories.

May Brent crude futures, which expire on Thursday, were at $69.70 a barrel, down 41c on the day by 9.17am GMT, while June futures were down 44c at $69.02.

West Texas Intermediate (WTI) futures were down 60c at $64.65 a barrel.

Traders said most pressure ensued after the American Petroleum Institute (API) on Tuesday reported a surprise 5.3-million barrels rise in crude stocks in the week to March 23, against the expectation for a decline of to 430.6-million barrels.

The oil price has risen in seven out of the past nine months and has increased by more than 4% this year, making this the third consecutive quarter of gains, which is the longest stretch since late 2010.

"After it rebounded from its early-week high, profit-taking is likely to have ensued," Commerzbank’s Carsten Fritsch said in a note.

"This was exacerbated by an appreciating US dollar and an unexpected 5.3-million barrel rise in US crude oil stocks last week, as reported by the API after close of trading yesterday."

Official US inventory data will be published by the Energy Information Administration (EIA) late on Wednesday.

Robert Carnell, chief economist and head of research at Dutch bank ING in Asia told the Reuters Global Markets Forum on Wednesday that "more supply coming from the US" was also likely to weigh on oil prices.

US oil production has risen by nearly 25% in the past two years to more than 10 million barrels a day, taking it past top exporter Saudi Arabia and within reach of the biggest producer, Russia, which pumps about 11-million barrels a day.

Wednesday’s price falls came despite Saudi Arabia saying it was working with Russia on a historic long-term pact that could extend controls over world crude supply by major exporters for many years.

Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman told Reuters that Riyadh and Moscow were considering greatly extending a short-term alliance on oil curbs that began in January 2017 after a crash in crude prices, with a partnership to manage supply potentially growing "to a 10- to 20-year agreement".

In Asia, Shanghai crude oil futures posted high volumes and volatile trade on their third day of trading.

Spot Shanghai crude futures were down 3.75% on Wednesday, to 410.4 yuan ($65.37) a barrel by 7am GMT.

