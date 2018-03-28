Market data - March 28 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
A new broom sweeps clean, but President Cyril Ramaphosa is going to have to really get into the corners, writes Roger Southall
The constitutional review committee says that after due process, they will not say ‘land must be expropriated’ but that ‘the Constitution must be amended, or not’
Western Cape human developments MEC Bonginkosi Madikizela says he will submit a motion to refer Dugmore to the ethics committee
The horse racing and online sports betting group remains embroiled in its longstanding legal battle with bookies over the fees it charges
This is nearly 2% higher than the last estimate, released in February, but the maize harvest will still be smaller than the 2017 crop
The trade and industry minister blames the food businesses for a lack of compulsory safety standards for processed meat products
Senior officials are speaking to creditors to negotiate a way to restructure the $2.2bn debt the country has defaulted on since last year
Both Australian players have also been ejected from the 2018 Indian Premier League, losing contracts worth up to $2m each
The model’s upcoming top-to-bottom redesign includes new features, such as reading road signs and alerting the driver to yield or stop
Africa Investor
Bonds
Cross Rates
Fairbairn
Fixed deposits
Forward Rates
Fuel prices
Liberty
Metals
Preference shares
Sanlam Stratus funds
Selected global stocks
Unit trusts
Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed
with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday
of every month except December and January.
