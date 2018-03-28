JSE opens weaker as Naspers plummets in risk-off trade

The JSE opened sharply weaker on Wednesday, as Naspers tumbled following a broad-based retreat among tech stocks on US bourses in overnight trade.

Analysts said risk-off sentiment had returned to developed equity markets, which would affect emerging markets negatively.

Naspers dropped to a near two-month low after Facebook plummeted 5% and Chinese internet company Tencent fell 4% in early trade on the Hang Seng. "We saw some ferocious swings back and forth across the market with the major US indices closed firmly in negative territory led by a sharp sell-off in tech stocks," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said.

Facebook CEO and founder Mark Zuckerberg indicated that he was planning to testify before Congress following the user data breach and Cambridge Analytica scandal.

Sentiment was also cautious toward Naspers after its announcement last week to sell 2% of its shares in Tencent.

The Dow closed 1.43% lower at 23,857.71 points after jumping more than 2% on Monday. Asian markets lost ground on Wednesday with the Nikkei 225 down 1.34% and the Hang Seng 1.84%.

At 9.34am the all share was 2.08% lower at 54,884.90 points and the top 40 shed 2.26%. Financials were down 2.68%, banks 2.64%, general retailers 2.47% and industrials 2.06%. The gold index added 0.72%.

Anglo American was down 1.59% to R273.12 and Sasol 1.28% to R385.49.

Imperial Holdings shed 3.16% to R232.42 and Remgro 1.76% to R217.42.

FirstRand dropped 2.61% to R64.95, Standard Bank 2.49% to R214.52 and Capitec 3.41% to R869.33.

Sanlam plummeted 7.65% to R84.60. The group announced that it had placed 65.5-million new ordinary shares in the company with institutional investors at a price of R87 to raise R5.7bn.

MMI Holdings shed 4.28% to R21.68 and Discovery 4.06% to R169.82.

Woolworths dropped 2.95% to R59.17 and Shoprite 1.96% to R245.82.

In the property sector Redefine lost 2.05% to R11.45 but troubled Resilient added 0.6% to R50.70. Nepi Rockcastle slipped 2.84% to R113.08.

Naspers was down 3.34% to R3,025.42.