Global markets tumble as tech sell-off intensifies

London — Stocks toppled again on Wednesday, as jitters about a US-China trade war and regulatory crackdown on firms such as Facebook left investors facing their first quarterly fall in equity markets in two years.

Europe’s main bourses opened more than 1% weaker as the fifth sell-off in six days gathered momentum and sent risk-averse traders piling back to the safety of bond markets.

German bunds, seen as Europe’s most secure asset due to Berlin’s triple-A-rated finances, rallied hard to send 10-year yields back under 0.5% for the first time since early January.

The rout in stocks came after the tech woes had given the Nasdaq its worst day since June 2016 on Tuesday. Losses were extended after China’s state-run Global Times reported that Beijing would soon announce a list of retaliatory tariffs on US imports.

Since hitting a record on January 26, world stocks have been battered by worry about rising inflation, the pace of US interest rate increases and the possibility of a global trade war.

The 47-country MSCI global index is down 9% from its high.

"We are rotating from the old regime of low interest rates and growth stocks like the FANGs (Facebook, Amazon, Netflix and Google) into a new world where that paradigm is rocked and that creates volatility," said SEB Investment Management’s global head of asset allocation Hans Peterson.

The pan-European Stoxx 600 index was last down 1.1% with the region’s tech sector down 2.6%. US futures were pointing south again too.

Tuesday’s losses saw the Nasdaq slump almost 3% and the broader S&P 500 drop 1.7%. As well as the Facebook nosedive, Twitter fell 12% while Google parent Alphabet slid 4.5%. Asia tumbled 1.5% overnight, with Japan’s Nikkei ending down 1.3% and top Chinese internet stock Tencent down 4.6%.

Another weak US spot had been Nvidia, which fell 7.8% after the chip maker temporarily suspended self-driving tests across the globe after an Uber autonomous vehicle killed a woman.

"There is a sense that there will be more regulations on Facebook or FANG and that the cost of compliance will increase," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities.

Trading blows

The report that Beijing plans to announce retaliatory tariffs against the US President Donald Trump’s plans for tariffs on up to $60bn of Chinese goods was also rekindling concern about a China-US trade war.

While the market remains highly vulnerable to news headlines like this, recent reports of behind-the-scenes talks between Washington and Beijing spurred some optimism.

"It would be in China’s interest to pursue trade rather than taking retaliatory actions. So eventually, they are likely to avert a trade war and strike a deal that will please [US President Donald] Trump and increase trade," said Hiroshi Watanabe, economist at Sony Financial Holdings.

"The market is still nervous, and there’s a feeling you never know what Trump will do. But excessive wariness is likely to gradually wane," he added.

In the currency market, the dollar changed hands at ¥105.51, not far from Monday’s 16.5-month low of ¥104.56, as the Japanese currency was supported by the risk-averse mood.

The euro was perched near a six-week high, buying just more than $1.24 and on track to post its fifth consecutive quarter of gains. It is up more than 3% since the start of January.

That was despite economic sentiment in the 19-countries sharing the euro slipping for the third consecutive month in March, a slowdown in bank lending and a dip in German import prices.

Comments on Tuesday by European Central Bank (ECB) policy maker Ewald Nowotny, who said the central bank would probably decide this summer to cull its bond purchases and warned that the ECB must not fall "behind the curve", helped underpin the euro.

Germany’s 10-year bund yield hit a two-month low below 0.500% though, having taken a downward shift since hitting a one-and-a-half-year high of 0.795% on February 15.

The 10-year US treasuries yield dropped to 2.770%, its lowest level in seven weeks. The two-year yield stood at 2.270%.

"In short, markets had priced in policy normalisation by the world’s central banks too much," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities.

In commodity markets meanwhile, oil prices slipped as a report of increasing US crude inventories from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) surprised many traders.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.8% to $64.72 while Brent crude futures traded 0.7% lower at $69.62 a barrel, off Monday’s high of $71.05, which was its highest since late January.

Gold eased down from a five-week high to just under $1,340/oz.

Reuters