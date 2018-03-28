Futures slump along with JSE, as tech sell-off weighs on Dow

In the US, Facebook’s share price recovered somewhat on Wednesday, but, broadly, the tech sell-off continued, weighing on US markets, reported Dow Jones newswires.

Locally, Thursday sees the release of the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) quarterly trade statistics. Volumes, however, may be subdued due to a shortened trading week with local markets closed on Good Friday.

The all share lost 2.3% to 54‚764 points and the top 40 2.59%. Banks dropped 2.91%‚ industrials 2.73%‚ financials 2.44%, and general retailers 2.11%. The gold index added 1.18% and resources 0.33%.

At 5.45pm, the Dow was down 0.2%, while European markets were mixed with the DAX 30 down 0.47% and the FTSE 100 up 0.42%.

At the same time, gold was had fallen 1.15% to $1,329.06 an ounce and platinum 0.6% to $937.91. Brent crude was 0.33% lower at $69.29 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 2.77% to 48,613 points. The number of contracts traded was 30,719 from Tuesday’s 23,172.