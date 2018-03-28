Futures slump along with JSE, as tech sell-off weighs on Dow
Locally the focus is now on Thursday’s quarterly trade statistics from SARS
South African futures were substantially lower on Wednesday, tracking losses on the local bourse, while the Dow was a little lower.
Naspers dropped a hefty 6%, weighing on the all share, while banks and retailers shrugged off an earlier 25 basis-point interest-rate cut. While a possible cut was on the cards, it still took some by surprise in the markets, said FXTM global head of currency strategy Jameel Ahmad. Comments from Reserve Bank governor Lesetja Kganyago that the local currency was now "somewhat over-valued" may weigh on the rand over the medium term, potentially putting the brakes on the rand’s 5.5% year-to-date rally.
In the US, Facebook’s share price recovered somewhat on Wednesday, but, broadly, the tech sell-off continued, weighing on US markets, reported Dow Jones newswires.
Locally, Thursday sees the release of the South African Revenue Service’s (SARS) quarterly trade statistics. Volumes, however, may be subdued due to a shortened trading week with local markets closed on Good Friday.
The all share lost 2.3% to 54‚764 points and the top 40 2.59%. Banks dropped 2.91%‚ industrials 2.73%‚ financials 2.44%, and general retailers 2.11%. The gold index added 1.18% and resources 0.33%.
At 5.45pm, the Dow was down 0.2%, while European markets were mixed with the DAX 30 down 0.47% and the FTSE 100 up 0.42%.
At the same time, gold was had fallen 1.15% to $1,329.06 an ounce and platinum 0.6% to $937.91. Brent crude was 0.33% lower at $69.29 a barrel.
The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 2.77% to 48,613 points. The number of contracts traded was 30,719 from Tuesday’s 23,172.
