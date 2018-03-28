Bonds steady ahead of Reserve Bank interest-rate decision

South African government bonds were steady on Wednesday at midday as the market focused on the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee statement at 3pm.

The market is expecting a cut of 25 basis points, with some analysts suggesting the Bank could cut as much as 50 basis points, due to moderate inflation and recent local political and economic developments.

At 11.32am the R186 was bid at 7.9% from 7.88% and the R207 at 6.64% from 6.615%.

The rand was at R11.7105 to the dollar from R11.6777.

US bond yields held on to firmer levels after the benchmark 10-year broke though 2.8% to levels last seen in early February, Dow Jones Newswires reported.

At the moment, "there’s room for some short-term move towards lower yields in the absence of any fundamental reason to do anything different," said John Canavan, market analyst at Stone and McCarthy Research Associates.

The 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7546% from 2.7555%.