Bonds slightly softer as traders await Reserve Bank’s rate decision

South African government bonds were slightly softer on Wednesday morning, with market focus on the Reserve Bank monetary policy committee statement at 3pm.

Market expectation is for a 25 basis point cut, with some analysts suggesting the Bank could cut as much as 50 basis points, due to moderate inflation and recent local political and economic developments.

Analysts said the decision should be split, with about a 50-50 chance of a cut.

Some observers had also given arguments for a hold, including improved growth forecasts and the upward trajectory of rates in the developed markets, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

Bonds should trade in tight ranges ahead of the decision.

At 9.30am the R186 was bid at 7.89% from 7.88% and the R207 at 6.625% from 6.615%.

The rand was at R11.7130 to the dollar from R11.6229.

The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.7701% from 2.8550%.