Asian shares struggle as US tech companies face greater scrutiny

Tokyo — Asian shares fell on Wednesday after Wall Street was knocked hard by the concern about tighter controls on the tech industry, denting a brief global equity recovery driven by the hope that the risk of a US-China trade war was easing.

MSCI’s broadest index of Asia-Pacific shares outside Japan fell 0.9%, with tech-heavy Korean shares falling 1.4%. Japan’s Nikkei fell 2.1%. On Wall Street, the S&P 500 lost 1.73% and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 2.93%, making their fourth decline in five sessions.

The IT sector was the worst hit, with a fall of 3.5%, as investors expect tighter control on the industry following a furore over use of Facebook data by political consultants.

Facebook fell 4.9% on Tuesday, taking its losses to almost 18% since March 16, when the firm first acknowledged the problem. Twitter fell 12% while Google parent Alphabet fell 4.5%. Another weak spot was Nvidia, which fell 7.8% after the chip maker temporarily suspended self-driving tests across the globe after an Uber Technologies autonomous vehicle killed a woman.

Investors rotated out of the tech sector, which had long outperformed the market on the hope of new technologies such as artificial intelligence (AI) and Internet of Things (IoT).

"There is a sense that there will be more regulations on Facebook or Fang and that the cost of compliance will increase," said Nobuhiko Kuramochi, chief strategist at Mizuho Securities.

The so-called Fang, a quartet of tech stocks that include Facebook, Amazon.com, Netflix and Google parent Alphabet, have been a darling of many investors.

The concern about trade frictions between China and the US also lingered, although reports of behind-the-scenes talks between Washington and Beijing spurred some optimism.

"It would be in China’s interest to pursue trade rather than taking retaliatory actions. So eventually, they are likely to avert a trade war and strike a deal that will please [US President Donald] Trump and increase trade," said Hiroshi Watanabe, economist at Sony Financial Holdings.

"The market is still nervous, and there’s feeling you never know what Trump will do. But excessive wariness is likely to gradually wane," he said.

In the currency market, the dollar changed hands at ¥105.51, not far from Monday’s 16.5-month low of ¥104.56, as the Japanese currency was supported by the risk-averse mood.

The euro lost steam after soft eurozone economic data and comments from European Central Bank (ECB) policy makers flagging low underlying inflation.

Economic sentiment in the 19 countries sharing the euro slipped for the third consecutive month in March while bank lending slowed.

Erkki Liikanen, ECB governing council member, said that underlying inflation in the eurozone might remain lower than expected even if growth was robust, so the central bank needed to remain patient in removing stimulus.

Another member, Jozef Makuch from Slovakia, also struck a similarly cautious tone.

The euro traded at $1.2415, having lost steam after it rose to $1.24765 the previous day.

Germany’s 10-year bund yield also hit two-month low of 0.500% on Tuesday, having taken a downward shift since hitting a one-and-a-half-year high of 0.795% on February 15.

The 10-year US treasuries yield dropped to 2.770%, its lowest level in seven weeks. The two-year yield stood at 2.270%.

"In short, markets had priced in policy normalisation by the world’s central banks too much," said Tohru Yamamoto, chief fixed income strategist at Daiwa Securities.

Oil prices stepped back as a report of increasing US crude inventories from industry group American Petroleum Institute (API) surprised many traders.

US West Texas Intermediate (WTI) crude futures dropped 0.8% to $64.72 while Brent crude futures traded 0.7% lower at $69.62 a barrel, off Monday’s high of $71.05, which was its highest since late January.

