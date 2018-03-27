World markets gain as US and China seem to be negotiating

New York — Stock markets mostly gained on Tuesday as reports that the US and China were negotiating to avert a trade war whetted investors’ appetite for riskier assets.

In morning trading, US stock indices were working to sustain momentum one day after each of the major indices turned their best day of performance since August 2015.

The Dow Jones Industrial Average rose 73.7 points, or 0.3%, to 24,276.3, the S&P 500 gained 1.62 points, or 0.06%, to 2,660.17, and the Nasdaq Composite dropped 11.79 points, or 0.16%, to 7,208.75.

Major equity markets outside the US turned in strong performances, with Japan’s Nikkei share index rising 2.7% for its best day in almost three months while Europe’s Stoxx 600 recorded a 1.07% gain.

Emerging-market stocks rose 0.58%. MSCI’s gauge of stocks across the globe gained 0.41%. "We expect yesterday’s rally to extend itself as fading fears over a full-blown trade war are begging to restore confidence," said Peter Cardillo, chief market economist at First Standard Financial in New York.

Reports of behind-the-scenes talks between Washington and Beijing spurred optimism that US President Donald Trump’s protectionist shift is more about gaining leverage in trade talks than isolating the world’s biggest economy with tariff barriers that would stifle global growth.

This helped offset the US conference board’s consumer confidence data, which was weaker than expected, and news that the US and many of its allies were expelling more than 100 Russian diplomats in retaliation for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain.

White House officials are asking China to cut tariffs on imported cars, allow foreign majority ownership of financial services firms, and buy more US-made semi-conductors, said a person familiar with the discussions.

On Monday, Chinese premier Li Keqiang pledged to maintain trade negotiations and ease access to American businesses.

Reflecting the optimistic mood around trade, some industrial metals gained with copper rising 0.5% to $6,635.00 a tonne.

Risk-taking did little to restrain demand for safe-haven US treasury bonds. Benchmark 10-year notes last rose 7/32 in price to yield 2.817% compared with 2.841% late on Monday. The treasury market faces a record $294bn of new supply this week.

In currency markets the early reaction overnight was to off-load both the yen and the dollar, helping the euro to an early gain. But the euro later went into reverse after data showed lending to eurozone companies slowed last month, and European Central Bank (ECB) governing council member Erkki Liikanen said underlying eurozone inflation may remain lower than expected even if growth is robust.

The dollar, measured against a basket of currencies, rose 0.47%, while the euro was down 0.41% to $1.2391.

In commodities, benchmark Brent crude oil was last at $69.56, up 0.06% on the day. Spot gold dropped 0.8% to $1,342.36 an ounce.

Reuters