WATCH: Stock picks — Mitsubishi and Hyprop

27 March 2018 - 09:06 Business Day TV
Nic Norman-Smith from Lentus Asset Management chose Mitsubishi as his stock pick of the day, while Mark du Toit from Courtney Capital Private Wealth chose Hyprop.

Norman-Smith said that Mitsubishi was known in Japan as a trading company when the country was rebuilding its economy and becoming a giant in industrial manufacturing. Mitsubishi supplied the raw materials.

“They have since converted into investment holding companies as well, although they are known here for their car company, they also make lifts, food, they have salmon farms to name a few, in fact they own around 1,600 companies,” he said.

The company is trading at a discount to net asset value despite the fact that they have compounded net asset value at more than 10% in the past 20 years.

Du Toit said Hyprop had quality assets and, with the market being “quite difficult and expensive”, the company had accepted that rates could be cut this week. “Hyprop should return around 13% dividend plus a small re-rating in the stock.”

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.