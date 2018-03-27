Rand slightly weaker ahead of rate decision, but ‘could hit’ R11.50/$

The rand was marginally weaker against the dollar on Tuesday afternoon, as the currency failed to make further headway on gains recorded after Moody’s kept SA’s credit rating one rung above junk.

Analysts said Moody’s decision was largely priced in, preventing further gains for the local currency, despite a weaker dollar.

The rand reached R11.60/$ after the Moody’s decision, its best level in a month.

"The price action would suggest a significant degree of pre-positioning going into the Moody’s announcement," analysts at Nedbank Corporate and Investment Banking said. "As a result, the rand has thus far failed to post any meaningful gains [after] the positive news."

Analysts at TreasuryOne said the rand was poised to break through R11.60, but was expected to be range-bound ahead of the Reserve Bank’s interest-rate decision on Wednesday. Should the currency break through R11.50, R11.20 was the next important resistance level, they said.

The dollar was on the back foot on dovish comments by a high-ranking official of the US Federal Reserve, despite fears easing about a potential trade war between the US and China.

There was also little incentive for the rand to firm after ratings agency S&P Global made it clear GDP growth in SA needed to be substantially higher to push the country’s rating up.

At 3.01pm, the rand was at R11.6739 to the dollar from R11.6229, R14.4598 to the euro from R14.4702 and at R16.4787 to the pound from R16.5396.

The euro was at $1.2387 from $1.2450.