Rand retains gains as market eyes global trade risks

The rand was mixed against major global currencies shortly before midday on Tuesday, only firmer against the pound, as markets watched risk factors from ongoing trade talks between the US and China.

Both Chinese and US officials have signalled that trade tension that has recently rattled markets would be settled behind closed doors.

Reports suggested US officials as saying they were seeking better access to Chinese markets on, among other things, semiconductor chips and vehicles.

Locally, focus is on the Reserve Bank, which is widely expected to cut interest rates by 25 basis points on Wednesday. The rand has recently rallied after Moody’s kept SA’s sovereign debt as investment grade, and improved the outlook from negative to stable.

The rand had failed to break through the R11.61 resistance level after the surprise good news from Moody’s, said Rand Merchant Bank analysts, which would have been required before moving towards its previous support level of R11.50/$

"We believe most of the good local news is priced in at these levels and the trend will be driven by global risk appetite and further evidence of domestic reforms that can lift potential growth," the analysts said.

Some local focus is also on an ongoing S&P Global Ratings agency conference in Cape Town, where local Treasury officials will be making comments.

Sterling was under some pressure on Tuesday, with some suggestion that UK companies were squaring their positions ahead of the end of the fiscal year.

At 11.30am, the rand was at R11.6692 to the dollar from R11.6229, R14.4949 to the euro from R14.4702 and at R16.5086 to the pound from R16.5396.

The euro was at $1.2422 from $1.2450.