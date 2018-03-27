Rand edges lower as dollar stages modest recovery

The rand crept weaker on Tuesday morning, as the dollar staged a modest recovery after dropping very sharply against a basket of other currencies over the past 24 hours.

For most of 2018, the greenback has battled to find traction despite the expectation of higher interest rates, which usually boosts its fortunes.

However, sentiment for the rand remained positive on a trend basis, supported in part by steady equity and bond inflows.

Foreigners were net buyers of equities worth just more than R5bn over the past week, at the end of which SA emerged with its investment grade status intact.

Not only did Moody’s Investors Service preserve the country’s investment grade status, the ratings agency also upgraded the outlook on SA from negative to stable.

A short-term catalyst for the rand is likely to come from the Reserve Bank’s monetary policy committee (MPC), which ends its three-day policy meeting on Wednesday.

Economists surveyed by Reuters expect the committee to cut rates by 25 basis points.

But Investec economist Annabel Bishop believes there is the chance of a 25 basis point cut in rates is running at 50-50.

"Indeed, the MPC inflation forecast in 2019 should fall from 5.4% year on year to around 5.1% year on year, as the [Bank] strengthens its rand forecast materially, but at the same time it will need to increase its oil price forecast, and also the impact from the 2018 budget on CPI [consumer price index] inflation."

At 8.47am, the rand was at R11.6399 to the dollar from R11.6229, R14.5174 to the euro from R14.4702 and at R16.5765 to the pound from R16.5396

The euro was at $1.2472 from $1.2450.