MARKET WRAP: JSE softer despite buoyant global bourses

The JSE reversed earlier gains to close lower on Tuesday, with diversified miners and rand hedges faring well, while predominantly precious-metal miners and banks were under the most pressure.

Volumes on the local bourse were low, at R15bn from the daily average of R20bn, suggesting a lack of market direction ahead of Wednesday’s Reserve Bank announcement on interest rates.

Major global exchanges rebounded on Tuesday, as investors reconsidered the possibility of a trade war, after news of easing tension between the US and China.

Locally, many stocks have been supported by rating agency Moody’s revision of SA’s outlook from negative to stable on Friday. On Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings revised SA’s growth outlook upwards, but added this alone was insufficient to improve the current junk rating.