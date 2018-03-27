MARKET WRAP: JSE softer despite buoyant global bourses
The JSE reversed earlier gains to close lower on Tuesday, with diversified miners and rand hedges faring well, while predominantly precious-metal miners and banks were under the most pressure.
Volumes on the local bourse were low, at R15bn from the daily average of R20bn, suggesting a lack of market direction ahead of Wednesday’s Reserve Bank announcement on interest rates.
Major global exchanges rebounded on Tuesday, as investors reconsidered the possibility of a trade war, after news of easing tension between the US and China.
Locally, many stocks have been supported by rating agency Moody’s revision of SA’s outlook from negative to stable on Friday. On Tuesday, S&P Global Ratings revised SA’s growth outlook upwards, but added this alone was insufficient to improve the current junk rating.
Shares in property group Resilient‚ and those of companies within its stable‚ were once again battered.
Murray & Roberts (M&R), which jumped 45% on Monday on news it had received an offer from German-investor Aton, was off 4.13% to R13.45. Earlier, the M&R board said it would recommend shareholders reject the offer.
The JSE closed 0.22% lower at 56‚050.80 points and the top 40 lost 0.3%. Banks lost 1.57%‚ the platinum index 1.17%‚ the gold index 1.05%‚ financials 0.67%‚ property 0.52%, and food and drug retailers 0.45%. Resources climbed 0.54%.
Sasol closed 0.8% higher at R390.47‚ as Brent crude held above $70 a barrel‚ while the rand was steady at R11.63 to the dollar.
Richemont lost 0.4% to R104.75 and Remgro 1.64% to R221.31.
FirstRand dropped 3.77% to R66.69 in ex-dividend trade and Barclays Africa 1.43% to R193.36. Capitec gained 0.67% to R900 in choppy trade. It reported earlier that annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-February rose 18%.
Shoprite lost 1.67% to R250.73.
Growthpoint gained 1.5% to R28.51‚ while Resilient shed 3.41% to R50.40 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.01% to R116.39.
MTN‚ trading ex-dividend‚ relinquished 1.52% to R118.18.
At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.35% to 24‚288.01 points‚ while in Europe the FTSE 100 had added 1.6%‚ the DAX 30 1.52% and the CAC 40 0.91%.
At the same time, platinum had fallen 1.15% to $941.32 an ounce and gold 0.83% to $1‚342.08. Brent crude was flat at $70.08 a barrel.
The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.23% to 49‚940 points. The number of contracts traded was 23‚172 from Monday’s 25‚675.
