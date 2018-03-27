Market data - March 27 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices
Brain and brawn unite in chess boxing, and cricket’s credibility is increasingly at risk
The Health Professions Council of SA has received nearly 200 applications for only 120 positions, with exams to be written in May/June and October/November
The 2015 provincial conference was declared null and void after supporters of former premier Senzo Mchunu said some participants represented ghost branches
The sale of the Specialty Chemicals operation to Carlyle and Singapore’s GIC sovereign wealth fund will allow Akzo to focus on its main paints and coatings business
The steel sector remains under threat due to global over-capacity — and Trump’s tariffs don’t help either
US ambassador says President Donald Trump will decide on whether to grant exemptions to applicant countries by the end of April
Up to 700-million people will be part of a mass migration by 2050, with land decay already undermining the wellbeing of some 3.2-billion people
Cricket Australia CE James Sutherland promises that 'significant punishments' are imminent
The researchers hope their study adds weight to arguments about the value of music and art in primary education
