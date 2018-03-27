Markets

Market data - March 27 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

27 March 2018 - 20:49
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference shares

Sanlam Stratus funds

Selected global stocks

Unit trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
JSE likely to rebound with global markets on ...
Markets
2.
JSE closes weaker on rand hedges, while banks ...
Markets
3.
Rand retains gains as market eyes global trade ...
Markets
4.
Rand edges lower as dollar stages modest recovery
Markets
5.
Rand slightly weaker ahead of rate decision, but ...
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.