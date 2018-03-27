Markets

Market data - March 26 2018

Market data including bonds, unit trusts and fuel prices

27 March 2018 - 05:30
Picture: THINKSTOCK
Picture: THINKSTOCK

Africa Investor

Bonds

Cross Rates

Fairbairn

Fixed deposits

Forward Rates

Fuel prices

Liberty

Metals

Preference shares

Sanlam Stratus funds

Selected global stocks

Unit trusts

Please sign in or register to comment.

Subscribe to BL premium

Most read

1.
Rand in sweet spot as SA keeps investment grade ...
Markets
2.
Global trade tension puts JSE on track to hit ...
Markets
3.
Rand still basking in relief from Moody’s reprieve
Markets
4.
Rand steady at firmer levels in weaker-dollar ...
Markets
5.
JSE heads south on a stronger rand
Markets

Published by Tiso Blackstar and distributed with the Financial Mail on the last Thursday of every month except December and January.