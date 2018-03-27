Market data - March 26 2018

Globally there was an ongoing correction to the bull market, partly due to fears over a global trade war, although there were signals China and the US would seek to settle differences through dialogue
China needs to do more if it wants Shanghai crude oil futures to become a serious challenger in the market
South African Qualifications Authority’s new digital certificate of evaluation reduces the time it takes to process application documents for studies, visas, employment, registration or professional ...
MPs want diversity clause re-formulated, but it must be crystal clear that individual freedom is paramount, and that we support diversity but reject representivity
The deal will give Alexander Forbes access to Evo’s healthcare consulting clients in the mining industry and labour unions
The ratings agency credits the Ramaphosa administration, while business organisations welcome the decision
US ambassador says President Donald Trump will decide on whether to grant exemptions to applicant countries by the end of April
The US and Europe are concerned about untested e-voting machines in the Democratic Republic of Congo, saying they could allow fraud
The situation is worse than it was in 2017, with SA franchises playing outside of the country having lost nine out of nine matches
Author Rajesh Sundaram's unsettling book is highly informative and reveals serious allegations that are bound to affect many people’s reputations, writes Edward Tsumele
