JSE turns negative as heavyweights fail to inspire confidence
The JSE struggled to hold onto firmer levels on Tuesday, closing weaker in low-volume trade, as a lack of confidence in a number of the market heavyweights took its toll.
Analysts said the stronger rand also hit rand hedges, while greater clarity on local political issues was necessary to sustain recent gains among banks and retailers.
Volumes traded reached R14bn, from an average daily R20bn.
"The market is frustrated with the reaction from companies’ management on a number of corporate scandals affecting the market recently," Capicraft Investment Partners analyst Drikus Combrinck said.
Examples include the ongoing saga at Steinhoff, with property group Resilient — previously included in the top 40 — down 66% in 2018.
Combrinck said market heavyweight Naspers’s actions last week had added to the confusion, after it reduced its stake in high-flying Chinese internet company Tencent.
Investors are asking if Naspers management took the step to enrich themselves, he said. "Questions are also being asked if the realised cash pile of nearly $10bn will be destined for more questionable investments, that had become the norm in the past," Combrinck said.
After rocketing 71% last year, nearly totally driven by Tencent, Naspers is down 9% in 2018.
British American Tobacco is another rand hedge that has been under pressure in 2018, having lost 21%, while Richemont is down 6.3%.
Globally, the Dow’s sharp recovery on Monday could be a bear market rally or just a dead-cat bounce, analysts said. Focus has shifted to the FTSE, which the JSE usually tracks. The London bourse has failed to perform in 2018, losing more than 10% since January.
The UK stock market has underperformed global markets for much of this decade, with the gap widening after the June 2016 Brexit vote, BlackRock said in a note.
"We see UK earnings growth trailing its global peers and believe returns will be driven by earnings rather than valuations," BlackRock said.
The JSE closed 0.22% lower at 56,050.80 points and the top 40 lost 0.3%. Banks lost 1.57%, the platinum index 1.17%, the gold index 1.05%, financials 0.67%, property 0.52% and food and drug retailers 0.45%.
Resources climbed 0.54%.
Sasol closed 0.8% higher at R390.47, as Brent crude held above $70 a barrel, while the rand was steady at R11.63/$.
Richemont lost 0.4% to R104.75 and Remgro 1.64% to R221.31.
FirstRand dropped 3.77% to R66.69 in ex-dividend trade and Barclays Africa 1.43% to R193.36.
Capitec gained 0.67% to R900 in choppy trade. It reported earlier that annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) to end-February rose 18%.
Shoprite lost 1.67% to R250.73.
Growthpoint gained 1.5% to R28.51, while Resilient shed 3.41% to R50.40 and Nepi Rockcastle 3.01% to R116.39.
MTN, trading ex-dividend, relinquished 1.52% to R118.18.
