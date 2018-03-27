JSE likely to rebound with global markets on Tuesday

The JSE looks set to rebound with global markets on Tuesday.

Asian markets trading ahead of the local bourse’s opening took their cue from Wall Street where the Nasdaq index closed 3.3% higher on Monday, clawing back some of the 5% it lost over the previous three trading days from US President Donald Trump’s announcement of steel and aluminium tariffs.

The S&P 500 rebounded 2.72%, regaining some of the 4.6% it has lost since Thursday.

Markets were cheered on Monday by US Treasury Secretary Steven Mnuchin saying he was "cautiously hopeful" that an agreement would be reached with China to avoid a tit-for-tat trade war.

Tokyo’s Topix index, which slumped 3.6% on Friday, rebounded 2.5% on Tuesday morning.

In Hong Kong, Tencent gained 1.9% to H$434.60, indicating Naspers will rebound from its three trading day slide, during which its shares fell 9.5% to close at R3,130 from last Thursday’s closing price of R3,458.84.

The rand was trading at R11.66 to the dollar, R14.52 to the euro and R16.60 to the pound at 6.30am.

Capitec said on March 5 that it expected to report on Tuesday that headline earnings per share (HEPS) for the year to end-February grew between 16% and 19%.

The bank is also expected to announce a "bancassurance" alliance with Sanlam.

Statistics SA is scheduled to release its December quarter employment statistics at 11am. The report will provide average salaries of South Africans in various sectors, analogous to the US government’s "nonfarm payrolls" reports.

Stats SA is also scheduled to release its labour market dynamics for 2016 report at 10.30am and its mortality and causes of death for 2016 report at 11.30am.