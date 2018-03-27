JSE joins world market rally as trade-war jitters ease

The JSE was stronger on Tuesday at midday, tracking positive global market sentiment.

Market participants have put global trade concerns on the back-burner, with major US stock indices staging a strong comeback late on Monday, setting the stage for a global market rally.

"This could just be a bear market rally. Usually when markets run this hard after a big sell it is just a dead-cat bounce. We would need at least another two or three days of gains to be convinced that this is a sustainable recovery," said Vasilis Girasis, a trader at BP Bernstein Stockbrokers.

The all share index was up 0.77% to 56,606.30 points at lunchtime, paring month-to-date losses to 3%, as mining stocks in particular recovered amid some bargain-hunting.

Platinum stocks have laboured under a far stronger rand and depressed metal prices throughout March, adding to negative operational news flow from individual companies.

Some large rand-hedge stocks fared better on the day than they have of late, as did certain domestic industrial stocks that depend largely on the performance of the local economy.

Shares in property group Resilient, and those of companies within its stable, were once again battered. Resilient dropped 3.85% to R50.17, valuing company at just more than R22bn, a far cry from its peak of R64.2bn in December.

The crash in the company’s share price has prompted it to institute an independent review of its cross-holding structure, which has been a major source of worry for the market.

Europe’s leading markets were on a tear at midday, following their peers in Asia, where Japan’s Nikkei 225 gained 2.65%.

Global resources titan BHP was up 1.66% to R232.76, Anglo American 2.29% to R281.27 and Sasol 1.88% to R394.66.

Anglo American Platinum rose 5.01% to R335.87 and Impala 2.81% to R24.15, but Royal Bafokeng Platinum lost 7.77% to R24.81.

Naspers, which is the biggest share in the all share, rose 1.85% to R3,187.92, but was still way off its peak of just more than R4,000, reached in November.

FirstRand was off 2.34% to R67.68 while Investec plc rose 1.71% to R93.22.

Growthpoint Properties added 3.1% to R28.96 and Hyprop 3.3% to R106.88.

Transport and logistics group Imperial gained 2.23% to R247.49 and Grindrod 1.27% to R13.56.

Telkom tacked on 1.88% to R53.14 but EOH slipped 1.68% to R46.83, cutting its month-to-date losses to 33%.