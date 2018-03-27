JSE firmer after sharp overnight rise in the Dow

The JSE jumped more than 1% at the opening on Tuesday following a sharp overnight rise in the Dow and upbeat trade on Asian markets.

A weaker dollar supported commodities, with the platinum price up 0.79% to $959.81/oz. The rand was largely unchanged at R11.63/$.

A macro Goldilocks scenario remained in place, analysts at Barclays Research said. "That means robust global growth, synchronised across regions and broadening into investment, with low and only modestly rising inflation rates, leading to only gradual monetary tightening."

The Dow closed 2.84% higher at 24,202.60 points as the market recorded broad-based gains, despite an earlier retreat from Facebook. The Nikkei 225 was 2.65% higher and the Hang Seng rose 0.92%.

US markets were also supported by the reduction in the concern about trade war that initially caused last week’s market sell-off, with a softer response from China underpinning a market recovery, FxPro analysts said.

Local platinum and gold stocks led the opening gainers on the JSE, supported by general retailers and banks. Property stocks were in demand, as the index gained more than 1%, with Growthpoint in front.

At 9.30am the all share was 1.14% higher at 56,819.50 points and the top 40 was up 0.99%. The platinum index rose 2.54%, the gold index 1.84%, resources 1.46% and food and drug retailers 1.35%.

Anglo American rose 2.36% to R281.44.

Harmony firmed 3.43% to R28.35.

Focus in the banking sector was on Capitec, after reporting that annual headline earnings per share (HEPS) rose 18%. Capitec’s net income grew 17% to R12.5bn in the year to end-February. Transaction fees were its fastest-growing income generator, rising 31% to R5.1bn.

Capitec rose 2.31% to R914.66. Standard Bank firmed 1.6% to R224.13 and Barclays Africa 1.52% to R199.15.

Growthpoint was up 3.45% to R29.06.

Naspers climbed 1.28% to R3,170.07.