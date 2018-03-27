Markets

Gold slips from six-week high as risk appetite is revived in global markets

27 March 2018 - 13:43 Maytaal Angel
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

London — Gold slipped on Tuesday as risk appetite was revived in global financial markets, lifting equities, but the precious metal was not far off a six-week high hit overnight as investors remained cautious over political tensions between Russia and the West.

Stock markets jumped in response to reports the US and China were negotiating to avert a trade war and this dented the appeal of gold, which is seen as a safe haven.

The dollar edged up against a currency basket — making dollar-priced gold costlier for non-US investors — though it was not far off a five-week low hit earlier as returning risk appetite dented investor appetite for the US currency.

"There’s going to be a few months of talks before uncertainty around [the] global trade situation can be erased, and, in the meantime, gold will, at times, benefit," said Simona Gambarini, commodities economist at Capital Economics. "In the short term, we definitely see gains [for gold]."

Spot gold was down 0.3% at $1,348.65 an ounce at 10.23am GMT, after touching $1,356.66 earlier in the session, its highest since February 16. US gold futures for April delivery fell 0.5% to $1,348.60 an ounce.

Moscow said on Tuesday that it would respond harshly to a US decision to expel 60 Russian diplomats over a nerve-agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain, but was still open to strategic stability talks with Washington.

"Gold prices continue to ratchet higher as the dollar weakens, despite equity markets rebounding on easing concerns about the likelihood of a trade war between China and the US," Stephen Innes, APAC trading head at Oanda, said in a note. "Realistically, there are plentitudes of market turmoil in the making that continue to make gold the go-to place to hedge risk."

China’s net gold imports via main conduit Hong Kong plunged 35.5% in February from the previous month, data showed on Tuesday.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund (ETF), fell 0.38% to 847.30 tonnes on Monday from 850.54 tonnes on Friday.

In other precious metals, spot silver was flat at $16.66 an ounce after hitting a near three-week high of $16.80 earlier in the session. Platinum was up 0.2% at $956.50 an ounce, while palladium was 0.3% higher at $977.

Reuters

