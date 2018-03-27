Gold gains for a third session amid geopolitical tension

Bengaluru — Gold prices rose for a third session on Tuesday as the dollar languished near a five-week low, as investors eyed rising tension between Russia and the West even as a US-China trade spat appeared to ease.

Spot gold edged up 0.1% to $1,354.51/oz at 4.46am GMT, just off Monday’s $1,355.97, the metal’s highest level since February 16.

US gold futures for April delivery were flat at $1,354.60/oz.

"Gold prices continue to ratchet higher as the US dollar weakens despite equity markets rebounding on easing concerns about the likelihood of a trade war between China and USA," Stephen Innes, Asia-Pacific trading head at Oanda, said in a note.

"Realistically there are plentitudes of market turmoil in the making that continue to make gold the go-to place to hedge risk."

Against a basket of six other major currencies, the dollar index was flat at 89.043. The index fell to a five-week low of 88.979 on Monday.

Asian share markets rallied on Tuesday with a revival of investor appetite for riskier assets as reports of talks between the US and China rekindled the hope that a damaging trade war could be averted.

Gold, which is sought as a store of value in times of political and financial uncertainty, becomes less expensive when the greenback weakens.

On Monday, gold prices rose to a more than five-week high after the US said it would expel 60 Russian diplomats, joining governments across Europe in punishing the Kremlin for a nerve agent attack on a former Russian spy in Britain.

Russia’s Foreign Ministry called the expulsions a "provocative gesture". Analysts also expect gold to be supported by last week’s statement from the US Federal Reserve which forecast at least two more increases for 2018 instead of the three that many had expected.

"The Federal Reserve’s March meeting emerged as a turning point for gold," analysts at UBS said in a note. UBS on Monday raised its three-month forecast range to $1,300/oz-$1,400/oz, and six-and 12-month forecasts to $1,375.

Holdings of SPDR Gold Trust, the world’s largest gold-backed exchange-traded fund, fell 0.38% to 847.30 tonnes on Monday from 850.54 tonnes on Friday.

In other precious metals, spot silver gained 0.6% to $16.75/oz. In the previous session prices hit $16.79, their highest since March 7.

Platinum was up 0.5% at $957/oz, while palladium rose 0.3% to $976.47/oz.

