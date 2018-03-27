Futures track weaker JSE, despite positive global mood

South African futures closed lower on Tuesday, with losses in the index slightly exceeding those of the all share, despite a positive Dow opening.

Big, diversified miners were among the top performers on the day, while banks and some smaller miners felt the pressure from recent rand strength.

Global focus remains on the possibility of a trade conflict, particularly between the US and China. Reports that officials from both countries were meeting to discuss differences helped support global stocks on Tuesday. The dollar also benefited as a result.

Locally, all eyes on Wednesday will be on the Reserve Bank, which is widely expected to cut interest rates. The Trading Economics consensus forecast is for a 25 basis-point cut.

The JSE closed 0.22% lower at 56‚050.80 points and the top 40 lost 0.3%. Banks fell 1.57%‚ the platinum index 1.17%‚ the gold index 1.05%‚ financials 0.67%‚ property 0.52% and food and drug retailers 0.45%. Resources climbed 0.54%.

At 5.40pm, the Dow was up 0.35% to 24,288.01 points, while in Europe the FTSE 100 had added 1.6%, the DAX 30 1.52% and the CAC 40 0.91%.

At the same time, platinum had fallen 1.15% to $941.32 an ounce and gold 0.83% to $1,342.08. Brent crude was flat at $70.08 a barrel.

The top-40 Alsi futures index fell 0.23% to 49,940 points. The number of contracts traded was 23,172 from Monday’s 25,675.