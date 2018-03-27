Markets

Bonds stable as market prices in Reserve Bank interest-rate cut

27 March 2018 - 15:57 Karl Gernetzky
Picture: ISTOCK
Picture: ISTOCK

South African government bonds were little changed on Tuesday afternoon, despite a mixed rand, with all eyes on the Reserve Bank announcement on Wednesday.

Following a decision by Moody’s to keep the country’s sovereign debt at investment grade, the forward rate agreements had been increasingly pricing in a 25 basis-point cut, with the possibility another similar cut by the end of 2018, said Sasfin Securities bond analysts.

Earlier, ratings agency S&P Global upped expected growth in SA’s economy to 2% in 2018 and 2.1% in 2019. The agency, however, indicated that this was insufficient to improve SA’s current sub-investment grade rating.

Globally, US bonds were treading water after utterances from a US Federal Reserve official, which was interpreted by the market as being dovish.

The Fed’s Loretta Mester, CEO and president of the Federal Reserve Bank of Cleveland, said in a speech that she saw interest rates rising steadily in 2018 and 2019. However, she also felt the prospect of a global trade war was increasing uncertainty.

At 3pm, the R186 was bid at an unchanged 7.9% and the R207 at 6.640% from 6.635%. The rand was at R11.6734 to the dollar from R11.6229. The US 10-year treasury was last seen at 2.8303% from 2.855%.

