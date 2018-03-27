Bonds little changed as global risks abate

South African government bonds were little changed on Tuesday morning, in line with the rand, as global risk eased and markets took a breather from recent currency volatility.

Risk-on trade returned to global bourses on Monday, and was evident on Asian and European equity markets on Tuesday.

The rand has held onto gains from its weekend rally, which followed a decision by Moody’s to keep SA’s sovereign debt at investment grade status, while changing the outlook to stable.

There is some speculation that other ratings agencies will now follow Moody’s lead.

The S&P Global Ratings conference in Cape Town would be watched, said Sasfin Securities Bond analysts. As would comments from Treasury officials.

Global market sentiment improved on Monday, amid signals from both US and Chinese officials of rapprochement regarding trade relations.

At 9.47am, the R186 was bid at 7.89% from 7.90% and the R207 at 6.625% from 6.635%.

The rand was at R11.6365/$ from R11.6229/$.

The yield on the benchmark US 10-year note was at 2.8477% in early trade from 2.8156%.